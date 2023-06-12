Advertising market in Italy up 1.4% in April

Listen to the audio version of the article

Advertising investments in Italy recorded an increase of 1.4% in the month of April, compared to a year ago, bringing the total for the first four months to +2.5%. this is what Nielsen communicates, specifying that – if the Nielsen estimate on search, social, classified (sponsored ads) and the so-called Over The Top from web collections is excluded – the trend in the four-month period of 2023 stands at +2.4%.

TV is growing, newspapers are declining

Television recorded +0.3% in April and +1.1% in the quarter. In April newspapers were down by 8.3% (quarterly -1.4%), while magazines grew by 21.9% (quarterly +6.8%). Radio was also down: in April it was -8.8% (quarterly +3.7%). Based on the estimates made by Nielsen, the collection of the entire web advertising universe in the first quarter of 2023 closed with a +3.1%.

«Not far from 2019 values»

«Advertising in Italy closes the first quarter positively. A comforting sign that is also found in the former’s estimate of the Italian GDP quarter which was revised upwards at the end of May reaching a cyclical change of +0.6%. The growth in advertising recorded in the first quarter of 2023 is confirmed in April as well and the current year is confirmed not far from the value of 2019», commented Marco Nazzari, EMEA Measurement Leader at Nielsen.