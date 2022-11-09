Home Business Aehra, the future is too ambitious electric suv with 800 hp and 800 km of autonomy
Aehra, the future is too ambitious electric suv with 800 hp and 800 km of autonomy

It’s called Aehra, and it’s an ambitious electric SUV from the Italian start-up of the same name that built it with a decidedly courageous goal: to anticipate the evolutionary step of battery-powered cars in the coming years. Not an easy task and hardly within the reach of an actor without the history and resources of the big names, even if with a respectable management.

The car, which appeared under the guise of a concept far from series production that should arrive in 2025, promises a range of over 800 km with a carbon fiber body and four wingspan doors (beautiful but difficult to achieve). 5.1 meters long, 2 meters wide, 1.64 meters high, with a mass of less than 2,000 kg (and this figure seems really “strange” considering what the batteries weigh on average).

The wheels are combined with large 24-inch rims, as well as associated with a steering rear axle for maximum stability.

The cabin is spacious and modular

The body shapes were inspired on the basis of aerodynamics, with soft lines and airfoils to which both active systems are added, both front and rear. Instead of the rear-view mirrors there are two cameras mounted on both sides (a choice that cannot be used in some countries for homologation reasons). Nothing new, however, when referring to the leading competitors in the battery car sector. The passenger compartment aims to exploit the advantages that electric car architecture offers both in terms of space and modularity. here too there is nothing that makes one cry out for a miracle. The use of recycled materials for carbon components must also be taken into account.

Supercar performance and top car list prices

In terms of technical data and performance, Aehra declares a power between 748 and 816 hp for a top speed of 265 km / h. While the autonomy should even exceed 800 km. Not bad for a rookie.

