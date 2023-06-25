Aenova opens a new building for the production of highly potent drugs in Regensburg

Official opening of the new building in Regensburg with Mayor Gertrud Maltz-Schwarzfischer

Cytotoxics and cytostatics are in increased demand on the global pharmaceutical market. In order to meet this steadily increasing demand, Aenova, the world‘s leading development service provider and contract manufacturer for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, has built a new building for the development and production of highly effective active pharmaceutical ingredients at the Regensburg site. With a total investment of around EUR 25 million, the production of highly potent active ingredients up to OEB 5 and especially cancer drugs can be significantly expanded. The new building was opened on June 22, 2023.

The Aenova site in Regensburg has been developing and producing tablets and capsules with highly potent active ingredients such as methotrexate, hydroxycarbamide, azathioprine and imatinib on the former von Heyden site since the 1950s. These are, for example, drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis or arthritis, for autoimmune diseases, drugs for cancer such as leukemia, but also novel drugs (so-called New Chemical Entities, NCE). What is special about many of these medicines is their high effectiveness, which means that the active ingredients already have the desired effect in the smallest doses, but special safety standards must therefore also be observed during development and production.

The new four-storey building with a total building area of ​​over 4,000 m² houses the production and packaging of highly potent tablets as well as the associated laboratories, development, storage and social rooms. This means a significant expansion of the production area and the areas of development and laboratory by more than 2,100 m² at the Regensburg location.

The production capacities can thus be increased in volume by well over 1 billion tablets and capsules after the planned start-up at the beginning of 2024. An entire floor is reserved for flexible customer requests for “on demand” production, so that existing and new customers can be individually supported according to their requests. The new building is part of the strategic profiling of the Regensburg location for the development and production of highly effective drugs. Around 400 people work at the Regensburg location.

“We in Regensburg are part of the Aenova Group “Competence Center HPAPI & Oncology Products”. The new building is an important milestone in this respect,” explains Oliver Schmied, Managing Director at the Aenova site in Regensburg. “In this way, we can not only serve market needs and customer inquiries better, but above all we can reliably provide vital medicines for cancer patients worldwide. We are very proud of that here.”

“Within the overall investments of the Aenova Group, the new building for highly potent active ingredients in Regensburg is a key strategic building block. As a development and manufacturing partner, we are a reliable and agile CDMO (Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization) for our customers in the promising market segment of highly potent active ingredients,” comments Jan Kengelbach, CEO of the Aenova Group.

The laboratories and the new “on-demand” GMP area will be set up in the next few months. Customer orders can go into production from 2024.

The Aenova Group is one of the world‘s leading contract manufacturers and development service providers for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. As a one-stop shop, Aenova develops, produces and packs all common dosage forms, product groups and active ingredient classes from medicinal products to food supplements for human and animal health: solid, semi-solid and liquid, sterile and non-sterile, high and low doses, OEB 1 to 5 (Occupational Exposure Band). Around 4,000 employees at 14 locations in Europe and the USA contribute to the company’s success. More information at www.aenova-group.com

