AEON Expects Losses to Narrow to HK$80-100 Million in the Medium Term

AEON (00984) Issues Profit Warning, Expects Losses to Narrow Year-on-Year

AEON (00984), a renowned retail group, has recently issued a profit warning, anticipating a decrease in losses attributable to shareholders for the medium term. The company expects the loss to fall within the range of HK$80 million to HK$100 million, narrowing from the previous year’s figures.

According to an announcement made by AEON, the loss attributable to the unacquired controlling shareholder for the six months ending June 30, 2023, is expected to be approximately HK$80 million to HK$100 million. In comparison, during the same period in 2022, the loss attributable to shareholders amounted to HK$145 million.

The board of directors has attributed the reduction in losses to various factors. Firstly, with the gradual return to normal economic activities in Mainland China, AEON has seen a significant improvement in its business performance in the region. Additionally, the closure of underperforming stores has allowed the company to optimize resource allocation.

In terms of the Hong Kong market, AEON has countered the depreciation of the yen by increasing the sales share of self-owned brand products, such as TOPVALU and HÓMECÓORDY, as well as directly imported products. This strategy has led to an improvement in the company’s gross profit margin.

Furthermore, AEON has recorded a lower total impairment loss for right-of-use assets and property, plant, and equipment, compared to the same period in 2022, which amounted to approximately HK$36 million. Additionally, the company has achieved exchange gains during the period, in contrast to exchange losses of approximately HK$11.9 million incurred in the same period last year.

Despite the anticipated losses, AEON remains optimistic about the future. The company believes that these various factors have positioned it for improved performance in the coming months. By capitalizing on the recovery of economic activities, streamlining operations, and boosting sales, AEON aims to regain its financial stability.

Investors will be closely monitoring AEON’s financial results for the upcoming months to assess the effectiveness of the strategies implemented by the company’s management team. As the retail industry continues to navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, AEON’s ability to adapt and grow will be crucial in determining its success in the market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

