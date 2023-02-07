Listen to the audio version of the article

A new initiative, unprecedented in the Italian air transport sector, aimed at financing the development of projects in sectors with high innovation potential. ADR Ventures, the new corporate vehicle created by Aeroporti di Roma to launch Corporate Venture Capital activities, was born with this objective in mind.

The new company, in synergy with the operational and strategic needs of the airport, will also have the task of operating as an engine for the development of youth entrepreneurship, to give support to the most virtuous start-ups with greater perspective, accompanying them in their integration with the business and in the management of investment processes, accelerating their process of business growth and marketing of the innovative solution devised.

“The creation of ADR Ventures – explains Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma – confirms the solidity of ADR’s Open Innovation strategy and the determination to do our part to ensure the development of an advanced ecosystem for innovation in the sector” . The new initiative follows the recent launch of the start-up accelerator here in Fiumicino, whose first “call for ideas” yielded positive results, precisely to engage start-ups with high potential, ensure their support and invest in projects with the greatest potential .

ADR Ventures will be an additional tool to help new start-ups who will have the opportunity to work on their projects directly from the Innovation Hub of Aeroporti di Roma, the first industrial accelerator in the heart of an airport, with unique characteristics in Europe and with an international slant, inaugurated last October at Terminal 1 of Fiumicino; an ecosystem of about 650 square meters dedicated to creating new synergies, with the mission of generating value by identifying the startuppers of the future who will contribute to developing solutions capable of redefining the paradigms of the industry.

Among the objectives of the new company there will also be those of managing investments in the capital of start-ups through due diligencethe monitoring of the companies in which investments have been planned, the identification through scouting dedicated to potential target companies, characterized by growth prospects and functional to the creation of new services and solutions to build, together with Aeroporti di Roma, the airport of the future.