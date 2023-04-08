Listen to the audio version of the article

Awarded to Exprivia – an ICT group from Puglia – the ESA (European space agency) tender worth 25 million euros for the supply of the “Payload Data Ground Segment” (PDGS) of the Italian satellite constellation Iride, a space program that will be implemented in Italy with resources of the Pnrr.

The supply awarded to Exprivia – which has 2,400 professionals distributed in seven countries around the world and is listed on the Euronext Milan market (XPR) – has a three-year term and consists in the creation of the PDGS, a platform capable of collecting data from over 30 satellites, and to elaborate them in a systematic way for the study of climatic and territorial natural phenomena.

The data will therefore be available, free of charge, to public organizations (for example for the management of crisis scenarios, maritime traffic) and private ones, and will be stored permanently through a latest generation big data archiving infrastructure. The Iride space program – which commits resources of around one billion euros from the Pnrr’s Mission 1 (Digitalisation) and which, as far as aerospace is concerned, is managed, by choice of the Italian government, by ESA in collaboration with the ‘Italian Space Agency (ASI) – provides for the creation of a constellation of satellites among the most important at European level for Earth observation.

Exprivia (which has total revenues of 183.7 million euros in 2022, Ebitda of 25.1 million and a net result of 11.5) will implement the PDGS at the head of a group of Italian excellence made up of Telespazio (Rome), Planetek Italia of Bari, Serco Italia, also of Rome, and Aresys of Milan. The program of the Iris constellation – which will be officially presented on 12 April in Frascati at the ESA headquarters – saw the first assignments contracted last December and gradually all the others, with the result that the activities have in fact all started.

«The project entrusted to us by ESA represents an important recognition for Exprivia in the context of satellite missions for Earth observation», explains Roberto Medri, head of the Aerospace&Defence Market Innovation unit, the operating unit set up in 2016 in the group led by Domenico Favuzzi. «With the know-how acquired in the processing, management and storage of satellite data, Exprivia therefore supports organizations active in safeguarding the planet».