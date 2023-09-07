Aerostar Puerto Rico Invests Over $1 Million in New Emergency Response Truck to Raise Airport’s Capacity for Wide-Body Aircraft

Aerostar Puerto Rico Invests Over $1 Million in New Emergency Response Truck for Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport

Aerostar Puerto Rico has announced a significant investment of more than $1 million in the acquisition of a new emergency response truck for the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. This investment will enable the airport to raise its current rating and operate a greater number of wide-body aircraft.

At present, the airport operates under a D capacity index. However, with the introduction of the new truck, the airport’s capacity index will rise to E. This upgrade in classification will allow higher-capacity aircraft to operate without any issues in case of emergencies, in accordance with regulations set by the federal agency overseeing the facility.

The new addition to the airport’s fleet is the Oshkosh Striker truck, which boasts a water capacity of 1,500 gallons. It also allows for the use of foam and chemical powder as extinguishing agents. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, this truck joins the existing fleet of three specialized vehicles: the Stinger Rapid Response truck, a 1,500-gallon capacity Striker 4×4, and a 3,000-gallon capacity Striker 6×6.

To further enhance emergency response capabilities, Aerostar Puerto Rico has also acquired a Mass Casualty Trailer, which would be activated in the event of a major disaster. This new truck, combined with the current rescue fleet, ensures that the airport can effectively respond to any emergency scenario while adhering to strict federal regulations.

The fleet of emergency trucks is operated by a team of 31 expert firefighters and rescuers who undergo annual certification and training to handle emergencies at the airport.

Jorge Hernández, president of Aerostar Airport Holdings, emphasized the importance of the investment in the airport’s air rescue division. The total investment in the fleet, including the new truck, amounts to approximately $4 million. Additionally, there is an average annual investment of about $1 million allocated for emergency management, including firefighter and emergency management personnel training.

Hernández stated, “This is an important investment that will allow the airport to align with the market trend of using larger aircraft. Adapting to this trend will make it easier for us to continue handling a high volume of flights, supporting local passenger traffic, and serving the tourism industry in Puerto Rico.”

The decision to increase the airport’s response capacity in the event of an air emergency has been driven by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations. The airport has witnessed a surge in the number of flights, passengers, and the usage of larger-capacity aircraft, necessitating an enhanced emergency response system.

The new truck completed a ten-month production run at the assembly plant in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and was commissioned for use earlier this month.

In honor of all the firefighters who have served at the airport station since 1954, as well as the support team consisting of firefighters from other agencies, rescuers, police, fleet maintenance, and emergency management personnel, among others, the new truck is dedicated to their dedication and hard work.

The investment in the new emergency response truck not only demonstrates Aerostar Puerto Rico’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the airport but also supports the growth of the aviation industry in Puerto Rico.