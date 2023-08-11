Aestas, start the capital increase: crowdfunding and widespread shareholding

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Aestas group, an advisory structure ready to be listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange next November, has launched a capital increase through the Italian platform CrowdfundingME.

The operation provides for a maximum target of 5 million euros, which has already been subscribed for just over one million. There is also an option to increase funding to €8 million. Through the CrowdfundingME platform, the ownership structure will be characterized from the outset by widespread ownership, an innovative feature in the current Italian scenario.

Secondly, the listing of Aestas on the Parisian market is envisaged, a list that the advisory company knows very well, given that in the past it has already acted as a consultant for the listing of various companies, in particular small and medium-sized Italian and French companies.

The Aestas group, a financial boutique founded in 2011 and with headquarters in Rome, currently operates in Italy, France and Switzerland and aims to develop its business in other European regions as well. The resources from the capital increase and the listing will be used for the development of the group, also abroad.

The company specializes in equity and debt markets, corporate finance and business support for the transfer of receivables from the public administration, in particular those from public health. Aestas offers a complete range of solutions, from support to extraordinary capital structuring transactions (such as listings on the stock exchange and M&A) to the structuring of debt transactions (with bank loans and bond issues).