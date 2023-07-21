Home » AfD: Location risk for Germany
But the strengthening of the right-wing radicals is also a risk for the business location. The settlement of Intel in Saxony-Anhalt or Tesla in Brandenburg cannot hide the fact that medium-sized companies in the east are having less and less success in recruiting skilled workers – especially not from abroad. There are far-right parties everywhere. But people look much more closely and critically when right-wing extremists and forces with National Socialist ideas become leading parties in Germany of all places.

