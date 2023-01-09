Listen to the audio version of the article

The two Japanese giants Sony e Hondawho founded the joint venture in 2018 Sony Honda Mobility (SHM)they presented to the Ces 2023 of Las Vegas the new brand He diedintended to “ground” all the innovations that companies are planning for the mobility of the future.

During the presentation, Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of SHM, clarified some of the inspiring principles of the new automotive brand and in particular the company’s intention to become a mobility tech company whose mission is to innovate mobility for everyone.

Nomen omen

He died owes its name toFeel (feel)”, as an experience that is placed at the center of the concept of mobility, and wants to express an interactive relationship in which people “feel” the mobility as an intelligent entity and at the same time the mobility itself “feels” the people thanks to advanced sensor and network technologies. The first practical example materialized in a concept, currently unnamed, which highlights the potential of the new brand and better clarifies how the goal is to allow people to move “through research and innovation”.

The lines of the exteriors, although elegant, do not identify revolutionary choices, and those of the interiors aim mainly at recreating minimalist environments, with rounded and enveloping lines, maximum simplicity, minimal ornamental elements and predominantly neutral colours.

There’s no shortage of technology

From two names like Sony and Honda, one certainly could not expect a prototype that was not highly technological. The solution behind all the key features is the “Snapdragon Digital Chassis” Of Qualcomm, which will be the engine for the man/machine interface, telematics systems and driver assistance systems (the joint venture promises that they will be particularly advanced). The prototype features well 45 cameras and Time of Flight (ToF) sensors, which measure the distance to an object based on the time it takes for light to hit it and back, located both indoors and outdoors. These will detect the driver’s reactions and monitor environmental situations to avoid accidents: the car will in fact be equipped with level 3 autonomous driving. The creation of an integration system between virtual and physical reality will lead to a new generation of interface between man and machine and it is no coincidence that it was created in collaboration with Epic Games, a prestigious company that develops video games.

He died in fact, it will introduce a personalized experience through cloud services created with the world of entertainment in mind. Although at the moment there are still several points to be clarified, the project envisages industrialization by Honda with pre-orders of the first models starting in the first half of 2025, and the first deliveries, initially intended for the US market, expected in the spring of 2026. In a second moment, the cars of the joint venture should also land on the Japanese market while there is no news at the moment for the European one.