[The Epoch Times, December 03, 2022]Affected by the continued economic downturn and the lockdown of the epidemic, mobile phone shipments in the Chinese market have fallen sharply. According to the report, in the first three quarters of this year, the overall mobile phone shipments in the Chinese market fell by 21.1% year-on-year.

The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology recently released an analysis report on the operation of the domestic mobile phone market. In September this year, the domestic market shipped 20.922 million mobile phones, a year-on-year decrease of 2.4%. From January to September, the total shipments of mobile phones in the domestic market totaled 196 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 21.1%. Among them, 5G mobile phone shipments were 153 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 16.4%.

In September, 34 new models of domestic mobile phones were launched, a year-on-year decrease of 41.4%, including 15 5G mobile phones, a year-on-year decrease of 37.5%. From January to September, a total of 305 new models were launched, a year-on-year decrease of 13.8%.

In September, domestic brand mobile phone shipments were 18.327 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 9.6%; 30 new models were launched, a year-on-year decrease of 44.4%. From January to September, domestic brand mobile phone shipments totaled 170 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 24.4%; a total of 278 new models were launched, a year-on-year decrease of 13.1%.

In September, 19.844 million smartphones were shipped, a year-on-year decrease of 4.6%. From January to September, smartphone shipments were 191 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 21.3%.

In September, 28 new models of smartphones were launched, a year-on-year decrease of 47.2%. From January to September, a total of 257 new models of smartphones were launched, a year-on-year decrease of 14.3%.

It is worth mentioning that in October this year, Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory with 200,000 workers had an outbreak and was closed down in October, followed by a wave of strikes at the factory. The factory is the world‘s largest iPhone manufacturing base. Affected by this, the delivery time of Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro has been greatly delayed, more than ever before.

