[The Epoch Times, December 02, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Bing) Since the beginning of this year, many places in China have implemented “closed cities” control measures, resulting in a sharp decline in tourism industry revenue. Affected by the epidemic, China‘s online travel company Tuniu.com reported a substantial loss in net profit in the third quarter. Tuniu expects net income in the fourth quarter to drop by as much as 68% year-on-year.

On December 1, the online travel company Tuniu.com announced its unaudited performance report for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

According to the report, affected by the epidemic, Tuniu’s net income in the third quarter of 2022 will be 77.858 million yuan (RMB, the same below), a decrease of 32.1% from the same period in 2021. In the third quarter, the net profit loss was 23.5 million yuan.

From a business perspective, in the third quarter of 2022, Tuniu’s revenue from packaged tourism products was 41.4 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 54.3%.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Tuniu is expected to generate net revenue of 23.5 million yuan to 30.8 million yuan, down 58% to 68% year-over-year.

According to the data, Tuniu.com has set up branches in 21 cities in China. The company covers business such as group tours, self-driving, visas, tickets for scenic spots, and corporate travel.

In order to implement the CCP’s “clear” epidemic prevention policy, many cities in China have implemented “closed cities” control measures, resulting in a sharp decline in tourism industry revenue.

In addition, during the “October” Golden Week, as the CCP authorities required all regions to “celebrate the festival in situ”, the number of tourist trips across the country dropped significantly, and many popular scenic spots were “upset”.

For example, Jiuzhaigou, a famous scenic spot in Sichuan that has received a lot of attention, can accommodate 41,000 people in a single day. During the 7 days of the “October” holiday, only 211 visitors were received, and the day with the least number of people was October 1. , there is only one tourist.

