Home Business Affected by the epidemic, Chinese online travel company Tuniu suffered a huge loss in net profit | Tuniu Travel Network | Eleven | Jiuzhaigou
Business

Affected by the epidemic, Chinese online travel company Tuniu suffered a huge loss in net profit | Tuniu Travel Network | Eleven | Jiuzhaigou

by admin
Affected by the epidemic, Chinese online travel company Tuniu suffered a huge loss in net profit | Tuniu Travel Network | Eleven | Jiuzhaigou

[The Epoch Times, December 02, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Bing) Since the beginning of this year, many places in China have implemented “closed cities” control measures, resulting in a sharp decline in tourism industry revenue. Affected by the epidemic, China‘s online travel company Tuniu.com reported a substantial loss in net profit in the third quarter. Tuniu expects net income in the fourth quarter to drop by as much as 68% year-on-year.

On December 1, the online travel company Tuniu.com announced its unaudited performance report for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

According to the report, affected by the epidemic, Tuniu’s net income in the third quarter of 2022 will be 77.858 million yuan (RMB, the same below), a decrease of 32.1% from the same period in 2021. In the third quarter, the net profit loss was 23.5 million yuan.

From a business perspective, in the third quarter of 2022, Tuniu’s revenue from packaged tourism products was 41.4 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 54.3%.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Tuniu is expected to generate net revenue of 23.5 million yuan to 30.8 million yuan, down 58% to 68% year-over-year.

According to the data, Tuniu.com has set up branches in 21 cities in China. The company covers business such as group tours, self-driving, visas, tickets for scenic spots, and corporate travel.

In order to implement the CCP’s “clear” epidemic prevention policy, many cities in China have implemented “closed cities” control measures, resulting in a sharp decline in tourism industry revenue.

See also  Strengthening food security and improving energy and resource supply security capabilities

In addition, during the “October” Golden Week, as the CCP authorities required all regions to “celebrate the festival in situ”, the number of tourist trips across the country dropped significantly, and many popular scenic spots were “upset”.

For example, Jiuzhaigou, a famous scenic spot in Sichuan that has received a lot of attention, can accommodate 41,000 people in a single day. During the 7 days of the “October” holiday, only 211 visitors were received, and the day with the least number of people was October 1. , there is only one tourist.

Responsible editor: Sun Yun#

You may also like

Crude Oil Weekly: How will the crude oil...

Wall Street back from November rally: Nasdaq +4.37%....

Pierrel completes the merger for the incorporation of...

Sam Bankman-Fried’s truth about fraud, partying and drugs...

Energy, Ascopiave sells 8% of EstEnergy to the...

FOL Trading USA: episode dated 01.12.2022

Known as a high-end machine without short boards:...

US Inflation Peak Really Reached? Further confirmation comes...

Foreign exchange trading reminder: PCE shows that inflation...

US labor market: initial claims for unemployment benefits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy