EHalf a million electric cars were sold in Germany this year. After all, that is one in five cars. Electricity is on the rise, despite all the prophecies of doom. Nevertheless, many people continue to criticize that e-mobility has so far been aimed primarily at a financially better off clientele. Tesla, Mercedes, Porsche or BMW would build good electric cars. But average earners have not yet been able to afford the cars. The Polos, Insignias or 3-series BMWs at comparable prices are not available from most suppliers. Apart from a few small cars, are there any usable and at the same time affordable e-mobiles for everyone? In the meantime, the so-called mass manufacturers also have vehicles on offer whose target group is the average earner. WELT AM SONNTAG tested six of these “Jedermann models” in everyday life for two weeks.