Africa: 14 countries disclose studies on superbug control capabilities

It is a critical step towards tackling the deadly threat of superbugs – bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi that are resistant to most antibiotics – that 14 African countries have just taken by publishing detailed individual accounts of drug resistance surveillance capacity whose results were mapped in a study coordinated by One Health Trust, head of the consortium Mapping antimicrobial resistance and antimicrobial use Partnership (Maap) with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Cdc), the African Society for Laboratory Medicine (Aslm) with the support of the UK Aid Fleming Fund, with the aim of providing an overview of the situation of antimicrobial resistance across the continent from a single source of information to be included in African national strategic health plans.

“Maap has partnered with member states of the African Union and put antimicrobial resistance on the map of Africa for the first time. A key step in addressing the threat of antimicrobial resistance on the continent,” said Yewande Alimi, Africa CDC AMR program coordinator.

Reports on antimicrobial use in Africa, based on surveillance data collected between 2016 and 2019, were published in this first phase of the MAAP from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Eswatini, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Senegal , Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. With more than 819,500 antimicrobial resistance (AMR) records from 205 laboratories, the reports highlight poor bacteriological testing capability as well as lack of access to and inappropriate use of antimicrobial drugs. Study results from the 14 countries involved in the study indicate that only five of the 15 pathogenic antibiotic combinations prioritized by the World Health Organization (Glass) are consistently tested and demonstrate a high rate of antimicrobial resistance.

In addition, just over 1% of the 50,000 medical laboratories forming the multi-level laboratory networks of the 14 participating Member States carry out bacteriological tests and even fewer are able to lead the scientific process of determining AMR. This underlines the importance of further investment in laboratory capacity, including microbial systems, equipment and training. “The lack of bacteriology and AMR testing capabilities documented by the MAAP was an eye opener. The reports released today provide a unique resource for national, regional and global stakeholders working to reduce the burden of AMR,” said Pascale Ondoa, director of science and new initiatives at ALM.

The MAAP has also documented an alarming picture of antimicrobial use (AMC) with a combination of lack of access and irregular use of antimicrobials. Just four drugs made up more than two-thirds (67%) of all antibiotics used in healthcare settings, while reserve category antibiotics were found in only six of the 14 MAAP member states. Unregulated fixed combinations of antibiotics accounted for 3.4% of all antibiotics consumed.

Yet, experts warn, AMR represents one of the major public health challenges of the 21st century: while Africa has the highest death rate in the world from AMR infections, with over 27 deaths per 100,000 population, a globally there are 1.27 million deaths attributable to infections caused by resistant bacteria, deaths that “could rise to 10 million in 2050”. Without data insights into AMR rates, drivers, and trends on both antimicrobial use (Amu) and antimicrobial consumption, health care experts “fly blind” and cannot develop and implement policies to limit or reduce AMR. antimicrobial resistance. For this reason, interventions in Africa remain mostly generic as basic information on the extent of the problem at the national or regional level is not available.

Given the threat of the rise of drug-resistant organisms, the African Union Heads of State and Government pledged to urgently address the threat of antimicrobial resistance across multiple sectors, especially human health, animal health and agriculture.

The African Union Framework for Antimicrobial Resistance Control – 2020-2025 details strategies for Africa CDC to improve surveillance data, delay the emergence of AMR, limit transmission and mitigate damage from resistant pathogens . Based on the findings, the Africa CDC and ALM will continue to involve member states in antimicrobial resistance surveillance and increase the quality and quantity of AMR and AMC data collected across Africa. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

