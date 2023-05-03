Africa: 20 farms from the continent present at Macfrut with the support of Agenzia Ice

For the fifth consecutive year, ICE-Agency for the promotion abroad and internationalization of Italian companies is organizing a study tour in Italy of delegations from sub-Saharan African countries on the occasion of the Macfrut Fair, currently underway in Rimini. The delegations were selected as part of the “Lab Innova for Africa” ​​training project.

This year, 20 fruit and vegetable producers from Cameroon, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso are present in Rimini, as well as 6 companies from the poultry sector which are taking part in Fieravicola for the first time. The delegations also participate in company visits in the Emilia-Romagna district, aimed at making known the Italian production realities, the technologies in use and the Italian business model.

The Lab Innova for Africa project, conceived by the ICE Agency in 2019, aims to support the development of the agri-food sector on the African continent, through technical-managerial training, Made in Italy technology transfer and partnerships with Italian companies.

The first phase of the project, according to a press release, saw the companies in the classroom together with the teachers of the ICE Faculty to talk about international marketing, intercultural negotiation, export plans. Lab Innova Cameroon was carried out face-to-face and involved 16 companies, while the Lab Innova Sahel course was delivered online involving 32 companies from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. Furthermore, for the first time, Lab Innova was extended to the poultry sector, with a specific training course involving 55 companies in the Sahel area.

For the study tour in Italy, the companies with the greatest export potential have been selected and are having the opportunity to participate in Macfrut and Fieravicola in Rimini, from 2 to 6 May.

During the fair, African companies will have the opportunity to present their quality products to Italian companies and international buyers, in particular tomatoes, mangoes, pineapples, ginger, melons, white pepper, yellow and red peppers, nuts, like cashews and peanuts. Furthermore, they will be able to come into contact with Italian companies producing innovative technology and solutions for field tillage, irrigation, processing and packaging, and for the poultry supply chain.

Today at 2.30 pm, in pavilion D3 of the Macfrut Fair, a workshop entitled “Direction Africa: A journey between Italy and the African continent” is being held, organized in collaboration with Sace and Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo and dedicated to the positive experiences of collaboration between Italy and Africa in terms of training and business opportunities. This will be followed by B2B meetings. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

