Africa: 200 million from Afreximbank and the EIB to strengthen the health sector and medicine production

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the African export-import bank (Afreximbank) announced in a joint press release the launch of a 200 million euro investment initiative in the healthcare sector in sub-Saharan Africa .

This initiative was officially launched by EIB Vice President Thomas Ostros and Afreximbank Executive Vice President Denys Denya at the Fifth United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries, which took place in Doha, Qatar. “Afreximbank and the EIB will each mobilize a new loan of 100 million euros to modernize and expand public health structures and strengthen the production of safe, convenient and effective medicines in sub-Saharan Africa”, reads the note.

The new initiative will make it possible to finance the construction and fitting out of clinics and hospitals, which are essential for enabling rapid treatment of communicable diseases, reduce infant mortality and facilitate access to public health systems, and will make it possible to finance projects aimed at developing production store of essential medicines to fight deadly diseases such as cancer, AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis.

The new financing mechanism for health care in Africa is part of the European “Global Gateway” strategy, a development aid plan presented at the beginning of 2022 by the European Union (EU): this plan, the European response to the New Way of Chinese silk, in particular foresees investments of 150 billion euros in Africa over six years to contribute to the development of infrastructures and finance projects in key areas such as digitalisation, climate, energy, transport and health. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

