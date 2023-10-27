Home » Africa: a breve l’African Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit
Business

Africa: a breve l’African Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit

by admin

The African Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit (Afsh) is approaching in Nairobi, Kenya, which will be held from 5 to 7 November.

Organized by the African Union Commission, through the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, the meeting will allow all stakeholders to highlight the crucial role of fertilizers and soil health in stimulating sustainable productivity growth, benefiting the most needy categories in agriculture, and agreeing on an African action plan for fertilizers and soil health.

This event will be attended by African Heads of State, senior government officials, high-level politicians, private sector actors and civil society organisations. Other participants include representatives of agricultural organizations and development agencies, including NGOs, academics and scientists, as well as representatives of major donor organisations. [Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

See also  Bathing, beach umbrella rates and transparent investments: the government's plan on concessions

You may also like

Inchcape Expands Presence in Central America with Mercedes-Benz...

Analyzing Alphabet’s Stock Price

Falling revenues for the industry

Istat, confidence in the market drops. The lowest...

China Everbright Bank Explores New Opportunities and Cooperation...

The gas storage level rises to 99 percent...

Eni, the fall in energy prices lowers its...

Key interest rate at 4.5 percent – ECB...

Resolution 12 of 10/16/2023 – Selection Committee in...

How long does a transfer take?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy