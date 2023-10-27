Africa: a breve l’African Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit

The African Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit (Afsh) is approaching in Nairobi, Kenya, which will be held from 5 to 7 November.

Organized by the African Union Commission, through the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, the meeting will allow all stakeholders to highlight the crucial role of fertilizers and soil health in stimulating sustainable productivity growth, benefiting the most needy categories in agriculture, and agreeing on an African action plan for fertilizers and soil health.

This event will be attended by African Heads of State, senior government officials, high-level politicians, private sector actors and civil society organisations. Other participants include representatives of agricultural organizations and development agencies, including NGOs, academics and scientists, as well as representatives of major donor organisations. [Redazione InfoAfrica]

