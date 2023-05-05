Africa: a conference on the coffee supply chain in Milan on 16 May

A conference on the coffee supply chain in Africa will take place on 16 May at 3 pm in Milan at the Villini of the Altis Alta Scuola Impresa e Società of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart. It will be possible to follow the meeting, organized by the economic monthly Africa e Affari and the E4Impact Foundation, in collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics), both in person and online on the Zoom platform.

“Italy is one of the leading countries in the consumption, transformation and valorisation of this crop and its derivatives. Yet the relations between the cradle of coffee, Africa, and one of the most important end points of this supply chain still have plenty of room for growth”, observe the organizers of the meeting, which aims to discuss ways to shorten the supply chain by skipping a series of intermediations for the mutual benefit of those who produce and those who buy to develop the finished product, on how to apply new technologies to certify their products, on the new machinery offered by the market, but also on how climate change is modifying production in Africa despite a continuous increase in consumption.

