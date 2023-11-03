Africa: a continental Investment Forum oriented towards critical sectors in Morocco

The new edition of the Africa Investment Forum will be held in Marrakech this month from 8 to 10 November. The event represents a platform of considerable importance, promoted by the African Development Bank and its partners, with the aim of accelerating the coverage of the investment gaps that afflict the African continent. The forum is aimed at all types of investors and covers a wide range of sectors and aims to advance projects to bankability, raise capital and facilitate the financial conclusion of investment deals.

The vision underlying this initiative is ambitious: the forum aims to be a transactional leverage platform, aiming to shift the flow of capital towards Africa’s critical sectors. All in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the High 5s outlined by the AfDB itself.

To realize this vision, the forum is structured around three main objectives. First of all, it aims to make projects bankable, which have sufficient guarantees to be able to obtain loans from banks, and this through adequate preparation of projects and consultancy for efficient transactions. Secondly, it is committed to capital raising, trying to involve partners and investors, especially institutional ones, to increase co-financing. Finally, the forum focuses on accelerating the financial closing of deals through a coordinated approach.

The implementation of this mandate takes place through five areas of work: the platform itself, the market, the market days, agreement monitoring and networking.

