Africa: a reflection on electric mobility with the Green Economy Summit

It is with the overarching theme of electric mobility complemented by the two interdependent pillars of renewable energy and clean technologies that the Africa Green Economy Summit took place last week in Cape Town, South Africa, a negotiation platform between global capital and green economy projects from across the continent. Co-creation, public and private partnerships, implementation and enabling policies are needed to enable green economy projects to develop and thrive. This has so far been the main message of the working sessions, which take place as part of E-Fest Cape Town which will culminate in the Cape Town E-Prix of Formula E 2023 on Saturday 25 February 2023.

“It is widely assumed, and almost taken for granted, that Africa is a risky investment destination. As a result, investment flows on our continent have been affected. However, Africa’s default rates are among the lowest in the world,” said Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy of the African Union on the first day of the event. For example, Moody’s Analytics found that “Africa’s default rate on infrastructure loans is 1.9%.”

Until this evening, the Summit will bring together, in addition to the approximately 80 expert speakers, financiers, project developers and government representatives, highlighting the investment prospects that exist across the continent in the sectors of green hydrogen, electric vehicles, energy, solar, hydro and wind power, infrastructure development, urban sustainability and manufacturing. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

