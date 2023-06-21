Africa: Afreximbank launches an insurance branch to support intra-continental trade

Afreximbank (African import-export bank) has launched its insurance subsidiary, Afrexim Insurance Management Company, or AfrexInsure, from Accra, the capital of Ghana.

The event occurred on the sidelines of the bank’s 30th anniversary annual meetings.

On behalf of Afreximbank Chairman of the Board, Professor Benedict Oramah, Executive Vice-President Kanayo Awani said AfrexInsure was created to facilitate specialist risk insurance. This insurance subsidiary aims to support intra-African trade, in order to help companies from Afreximbank member countries alleviate the problem of Africa having to rely on external partners to structure the continent’s economic resilience and development.

An insurance branch in the group brings further convenience as the Export-Import Bank transforms into a one-stop shop for financial services and trade-enabling investments. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read the Africa and Business Zoom on the progress made in the implementation of the intra-African free trade area:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

