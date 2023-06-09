Africa: Africa Health ExCon ​​ends today in Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi inaugurated Africa’s largest medical expo, the Africa Health ExCon, in Cairo, calling for greater cooperation between African states to address health challenges in the future. During the opening ceremony broadcast on Egyptian state TV, al-Sisi said that the Covid-19 crisis has revealed the fragility of the health system in Africa, due to the limited economic capacities of African states, but through cooperation and coordination there is the possibility of making progress.

Al-Sisi then noted that Egypt needs to double the number of its hospitals, doctors and all medical facilities and personnel. He explained that the Egyptian government has launched initiatives, such as the campaign for the eradication of the hepatitis C virus, to gradually improve health conditions.

“Your Gate to Innovation and Trade” is the theme of the fair which runs from 7 to 9 June at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. Healthcare products and services from hundreds of exhibitors are presented here. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

