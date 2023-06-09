Home » Africa: Africa Health ExCon ​​ends today in Cairo
Business

Africa: Africa Health ExCon ​​ends today in Cairo

by admin

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi inaugurated Africa’s largest medical expo, the Africa Health ExCon, in Cairo, calling for greater cooperation between African states to address health challenges in the future. During the opening ceremony broadcast on Egyptian state TV, al-Sisi said that the Covid-19 crisis has revealed the fragility of the health system in Africa, due to the limited economic capacities of African states, but through cooperation and coordination there is the possibility of making progress.

Al-Sisi then noted that Egypt needs to double the number of its hospitals, doctors and all medical facilities and personnel. He explained that the Egyptian government has launched initiatives, such as the campaign for the eradication of the hepatitis C virus, to gradually improve health conditions.

“Your Gate to Innovation and Trade” is the theme of the fair which runs from 7 to 9 June at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. Healthcare products and services from hundreds of exhibitors are presented here. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on opportunities related to the development of the health sector in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/il-business-della-sanita

See also  Company - DGB wants industrial electricity price of four cents per kilowatt hour

You may also like

Career Opportunities: Children with this trait are at...

The spread is at its lowest for the...

The price of a new car? 40% is...

Migrants, Orban fires on the EU agreement. And...

Artificial intelligence, lights and above all shadows

Morandi, users pay for Aspi’s “compensation” tunnel. What...

[Global View]The U.S. labor market is weakening and...

Renault, De Meo: “Electric cars? China is leading....

Artificial intelligence, lights and above all shadows

What does the agreement on the New Pact...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy