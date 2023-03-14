Home Business Africa: African fashion conquering the US market
Business

Africa: African fashion conquering the US market

by admin

Africa is back in fashion in 2022 after the setback imposed by the covid-19 pandemic on the continental clothing trade. According to trade data obtained by Fiber2Fashion’s market analysis tool TexPro, the United States imported $3.491 billion worth of clothing from Africa last year.

Furthermore, overall, pants and shorts captured a 45.20% share of the total, worth $1.578 billion. Sweaters, shirts, T-shirts and underwear were the other five main products of imported garments.

Specifically, US imports of pants and shorts have increased more than 55% in the past two years after a pandemic-related decline in 2020, when they fell 14.21% to $1.014 billion, before rebounding by 32.88% to $1.347 billion in 2021. Inbound shipments from African countries further increased by 17.09% to $1.578 billion in just-ended 2022.

The import of jerseys was 529.307 million dollars in the last year, equal to 15.16% of the total. Similarly, shirt imports were $446.874 million (12.80%), T-shirts $319.666 million (9.16%) and underwear $134.645 million (3.86%). These top five products contributed more than 86 percent of the total incoming apparel shipment to the United States from Africa, according to TexPro.

In 2022, the top five other apparel products imported from the United States were suits (2.23%), jackets and blazers (2.07%), babywear (1.89%), coats (1.38%) and sportswear (1.26%). [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the surge in the African arts sector: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/larte-africana-ora-e-trendy

See also  Audi A8L Horch Edition global debut: 130mm longer sword refers to Maybach S-Class

You may also like

Open Fiber, the network is growing, but in...

Building rates jump over four percent ahead of...

Close丨Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.72%, the semiconductor sector...

ChatGPT: Where is the German answer to the...

Copy Mussolini’s speech, manager of the PA chosen...

This is how German start-ups experienced the crash...

Investing with the help of AI. The partnership...

֤ȯȨ ȯ̳_йҾŻ

Meta: Mark Zuckerberg lays off 10,000 more employees

De Benedetti: “The Democratic Party has conquered the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy