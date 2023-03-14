Africa is back in fashion in 2022 after the setback imposed by the covid-19 pandemic on the continental clothing trade. According to trade data obtained by Fiber2Fashion’s market analysis tool TexPro, the United States imported $3.491 billion worth of clothing from Africa last year.

Furthermore, overall, pants and shorts captured a 45.20% share of the total, worth $1.578 billion. Sweaters, shirts, T-shirts and underwear were the other five main products of imported garments.

Specifically, US imports of pants and shorts have increased more than 55% in the past two years after a pandemic-related decline in 2020, when they fell 14.21% to $1.014 billion, before rebounding by 32.88% to $1.347 billion in 2021. Inbound shipments from African countries further increased by 17.09% to $1.578 billion in just-ended 2022.

The import of jerseys was 529.307 million dollars in the last year, equal to 15.16% of the total. Similarly, shirt imports were $446.874 million (12.80%), T-shirts $319.666 million (9.16%) and underwear $134.645 million (3.86%). These top five products contributed more than 86 percent of the total incoming apparel shipment to the United States from Africa, according to TexPro.

In 2022, the top five other apparel products imported from the United States were suits (2.23%), jackets and blazers (2.07%), babywear (1.89%), coats (1.38%) and sportswear (1.26%). [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

