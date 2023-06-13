Africa: an event on Innovation between Italy and Africa on 27 June in Milan

Open Innovation Day is back, the event – ​​organized by Innovazione per lo Sviluppo – which unites Italy and Africa through stories of innovation and good practices from the world of international development cooperation. After the first two editions in 2017 and 2019, Innovazione per lo Sviluppo returns on Tuesday 27 June for a third edition in presence at the MEET International Center of Digital Culture in Milan.

It will be – reads a statement from the organizers – an opportunity for meetings, immersive experiences and networking dedicated to the Innovation for Development program and to the community of organizations that have shared this path of collaboration between Italy and Africa.

This new edition focuses on two fundamental themes: the multiplication of impact and the enhancement of diversity. Impact multiplication refers to the idea that innovative solutions can have a greater positive effect if they are implemented in a collaborative way, not only with the aim of being scaled and replicated in new contexts, but also to involve new actors. Furthermore, diversity does not only concern cultural and gender differences, but also those related to the background, skills and experiences of each person involved.

This event has been designed to be a unique and innovative experience for those who will participate in presence in Milan: there are immersive activities and contents that have been specifically designed for the location of the event and which will not be available to those who participate online. However, if seats are full and for those who cannot physically attend the event, it will still be possible to follow part of the conference online and engage in digital networking sessions.

The day will open with international keynote speakers and testimonials from innovators who will speak in presence or in connection with the four innovation centers of as many African capitals: Nairobi (Kenya), Kampala (Uganda), Dakar (Senegal) and Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso ).

Individual speeches, panel discussions and interviews are the main formats in which the morning conference will take place, while the afternoon will be devoted to a few sessions designed to facilitate interaction and active participation of the audience. [G B]

© breaking latest news

Read the Zoom of Africa and Business on existing initiatives for the internationalization of Italian companies in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/kenya-e-italia-piu-vicine