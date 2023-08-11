Africa: an invisible revolution of generations is underway

In Africa over 60% of the population is under 25, and there are those who argue that there is a real break between the generations. One of these is the well-known Cameroonian scholar Achille Mbembe. According to the researcher and professor of history and political science at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, this rupture is indeed a fundamental reason behind the crises that are upsetting the Sahel in particular.

In an interview with Rfi, Mbembe sees this rupture in the ongoing upheavals in some parts of Africa but also sees in it “the intertwining of class conflicts because inequalities continue to widen, of gender because in Africa there is an invisible revolution of women, and of generation”. Finally, we must also keep in mind the demographic change of the continent which worries France but also the rest of Europe. This demographic growth, the scholar claims, is “at the origin of the anti-migration policies which aim to transform the continent into a double prison”.

When asked about France and its possible responsibilities, Mbembe replied by arguing that Paris “doesn’t decide everything”, not even in its former colonies. However, Paris made choices that proved disastrous: “Because, I would say, of the disproportionate place occupied by the French security-military complex, which has an ‘anxious’ vision of Africa in which Africa is perceived as a continent at risk, which presents dangers both for itself and for its European neighbours. This martial tropism has in fact led to disastrous political choices which, in any case, have only benefited the forces of chaos and predation. Thus, much more than the red flag, Russian or Chinese, these choices are responsible for the moral, intellectual and political defeat of today’s France in Africa.

Mbembe then adds that the cycle following the Second World War which had led to a partial decolonization is over and that Africa is entering a new historical cycle: “Only those who have understood it will have the possibility of influencing its future”. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

