Home » Africa: appointment in May at Macfrut for the conclusion of the ABL training project
Business

Africa: appointment in May at Macfrut for the conclusion of the ABL training project

by admin

“Direction Africa”: A journey between Italy and the African continent. This is the title of a workshop that will be organized on 3 May by the Ice Agency at Macfrut, the fruit and vegetable fair scheduled in Rimini.

The workshop, according to the promoters of the initiative, takes the form of the final event of the ABL-Africa Business Lab III training project dedicated to Italian companies interested in learning about the opportunities offered by African markets.

It will also provide an opportunity for Italian companies to meet with the foreign operators of the Labinnova for Africa initiative (coming from Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger) who will be involved in carrying out the study tour in Italy.

The appointment is in the pavilions of the Rimini Fair on 3 May at 2.30 pm. Roberto Luongo, CEO and director of Ice, Marco Pintus (Ice), Letizia Pizzi (Assafrica), Mariangela Siciliano (Sace), Umberto Trulli (Ita Faculty), Frank Cinque (E4Impact) will participate. An intervention by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation is also expected. The sessions will be moderated by Massimo Zaurrini (Africa and Business). For more information, click here. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the opportunities offered by agro-industrial development in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/sempre-piu-agroindustria

See also  Caen grows with particle physics, from Pet to the Higgs Boson

You may also like

According to the BGH ruling, brokers are not...

IBM’s net profit in the first quarter was...

RBB: Prime Minister Woidke put journalists under pressure

Lega, the Sallusti-Fedriga case breaks out. Salvini did...

Balneari, the EU Court is still curbing Italy:...

Construct the financial center of western China and...

Elvah: Charging station app for e-cars slips into...

Skyrocketing inflation (and not for energy): clouds on...

Real estate agents are not allowed to collect...

US: Treasury yields down, 10-year at 3.56%

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy