Africa: artificial intelligence, Google bets on the continent’s startups

If there is one area where Africa can proudly compete with the world‘s leading economies, it is innovation. Hundreds of thousands of African startups compete in ingenuity to offer innovative solutions to improve the living conditions of populations and contribute to the economic growth of their respective countries. Among these, 11 African startups offering innovative AI-based solutions to solve the continent’s problems have been selected by Google in the first batch of its Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First program. These young shoots will benefit in particular from a ten-week immersive support and an allocation of $350,000 in Google Cloud credit, as well as networking opportunities to improve their solutions and possibly secure new partnerships.

“The startups we have chosen for the AI ​​First program embody this vision, leveraging artificial intelligence in innovative ways to address local and global challenges. We are happy to support and amplify their impact,” says Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startup Ecosystem for Africa at Google.

The beneficiaries come from seven African countries: Avalon Health (South Africa), Chatbots Africa (Ghana), Lengo AI (Senegal), Logistify AI (Uganda), Telliscopen and Garri Logistics (Ethiopia), Dial Afrika Inc and Fastagger Inc (Kenya), as well as Famasi Africa, Izifin and Vzy from Nigeria.

The solutions offered by these companies cover various areas, including digital tools available to doctors to improve care, simplified access to allow patients to access healthcare online and e-commerce platforms to stimulate the growth of SMEs. It also includes technologies that offer a better operating system for pharmacies, digitalization of brokerage and freight services, data on the informal sector and a solution to minimize inventory losses in industrial plants.

Already at the end of September 2023, five more African startups – Eden Care (Rwanda), Izola Limited and Zuri Health (Kenya), as well as mDoc and Pharmarun from Nigeria – were among the list of 30 companies selected globally by Google, in as part of its Google for Startups Growth Academy: AI for Health program, a program that aims to support startups using AI to deliver innovations in the health and wellness space. “Africa’s spirit of innovation in AI for health is deeply inspiring. These startups demonstrate the continent’s ability to develop global healthcare solutions,” recognized Yuval Passov, Google’s director of startups and head of this program.

The ingenuity of African startups in the field of artificial intelligence was recently confirmed by Nigerian start-up Gifty AI, which won the Super Nova Challenge prize worth $8,000 at the GITEX 2023 fair in Dubai, which took place from 14 to October 18, as part of one of the largest global meetings dedicated to technology.

According to a report from the McKinsey Global Institute, artificial intelligence could potentially add $1.3 trillion to Africa’s GDP by 2030. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

