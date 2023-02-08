Chinese investments in sub-Saharan Africa as part of China‘s BRI project fell by 65% ​​in 2022 compared to 2021, according to a report published in late January by The Green Finance & Development Center (Gdfc), a think tank linked to Fudan University of China. The report also said that infrastructure construction contracts financed by Chinese loans in the region also fell by 44%.

BRI commitments (investments and infrastructure construction contracts) from China decreased significantly in West Asia over the past year but increased by 151% (investments) and 76% (construction contracts) in East Asia. Middle Eastern countries have also expanded their cooperation with China, receiving about 23% of China‘s pledges in 2022, up from 16.5% in 2021. China‘s pledges in all 147 countries that have joined the Belt and Road initiative totaled $67.8 billion in the past year, up from $68.7 billion in 2021. Of all these pledges, $32.5 billion is in the form of investments and 35, $3 billion in infrastructure construction contracts. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

