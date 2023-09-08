Home » Africa: billionaire support from the United Arab Emirates to fight against climate change
The UAE will donate $4.5 billion to African clean energy initiatives, COP28 president-designate Sultan Al Jaber, as well as industry minister and head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said in a statement. occasion of the opening of the first African continent climate summit in Nairobi, Kenya. International agencies report it.

Among various deals, the UAE has pledged to purchase $450 million of carbon credits from the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative (ACMI), launched at Egypt’s COP27 summit last year. The pledge comes from the UAE Carbon Alliance, a coalition of private sector actors, and was announced by Hassaan Ghazali, an investment manager at the UAE’s Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA). [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

