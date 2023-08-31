Africa: Brand Finance City Index 2023, leading the continent in South Africa and Egypt

Cape Town, Cairo, Johannesburg are the leading trio, as far as the African continent is concerned, of the latest Brand Finance City Index 2023 by the homonymous Brand Finance, a leading consultancy firm in the evaluation of brands worldwide.

The city branding ranking is based on a global survey of nearly 15,000 members of the public in April 2023 in 20 countries on all continents to measure perceptions of the world‘s 100 best cities.

After the two South African cities and the Egyptian capital, we find Casablanca, in Morocco, considered by the survey to be the fourth best African city in terms of ‘commercial’ image.

At the top of the world rankings, there is London. “Knowing about a city enables the public to form positive perceptions about it, to recognize its reputation and to view it as a preferred place to live, work, study, retire, visit or invest,” explains David Haigh, president and CEO of Brand Finance. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

