Home » Africa: Brand Finance City Index 2023, leading the continent in South Africa and Egypt
Business

Africa: Brand Finance City Index 2023, leading the continent in South Africa and Egypt

by admin

Cape Town, Cairo, Johannesburg are the leading trio, as far as the African continent is concerned, of the latest Brand Finance City Index 2023 by the homonymous Brand Finance, a leading consultancy firm in the evaluation of brands worldwide.

The city branding ranking is based on a global survey of nearly 15,000 members of the public in April 2023 in 20 countries on all continents to measure perceptions of the world‘s 100 best cities.

After the two South African cities and the Egyptian capital, we find Casablanca, in Morocco, considered by the survey to be the fourth best African city in terms of ‘commercial’ image.

At the top of the world rankings, there is London. “Knowing about a city enables the public to form positive perceptions about it, to recognize its reputation and to view it as a preferred place to live, work, study, retire, visit or invest,” explains David Haigh, president and CEO of Brand Finance. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the new urban models of African cities:

See also  The super discount on fuels confirmed for the whole of May, the Region wants to make it definitive

You may also like

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Rises 0.74% as Stock Market...

UBS cuts 3,000 jobs after taking over Credit...

Lega, Alemanno: “I see a common path as...

UK Stocks Close Higher as Key Sectors Drive...

Guest articleFunctioning supply chains do not need a...

The AI ​​market is flying, but keep an...

Implementation of “Recognize the House but not the...

Dax leaves 16,000 points behind

Time Deposit of Banca Popolare Sant’Angelo: Opinions and...

China International Textile Fabrics and Accessories Expo 2023:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy