Africa: climate crisis, the continent suffers disproportionately

The African continent, responsible for only a small part of global greenhouse gas emissions, suffers disproportionately from climate change. This was revealed by the State of the Climate in Africa 2022 report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which warns of the increase in temperatures in Africa in recent years and the meteorological and climate risks on the continent.

This situation, explains the report, “undermines food security, economies and ecosystems and causes migratory movements”, also worsening the threat of conflicts linked to the scarcity of resources. According to the WMO, the lack of financing for climate adaptation is hindering necessary actions on the continent.

In 2022, 110 million people in Africa were directly affected by climate and water-related risks, while natural disasters caused more than $8.5 billion in economic damage. In 2022, the continent counted over 5,000 victims (an estimate which, according to the WMO, is low due to difficulties in counting victims and finding reliable information) of events related to climate change: 48% due to drought and 43% for floods.

Climate change has had a negative impact on agriculture, which is the main source of livelihoods and national economies in Africa: agricultural productivity has decreased by 34% since 1961, a situation that represents “the largest decline in agricultural productivity” compared to other regions of the world. Annual food imports by African countries are expected to triple to $110 billion by 2025.

According to the African climate policy center of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, the costs of loss and damage due to climate change in Africa are expected to be between 290 and 440 billion dollars, depending on the degree of global warming in the planet.

Rapid warming and extreme heat have been felt most in North Africa, where they have sparked devastating fires in Algeria and Tunisia.

The Horn of Africa, on the other hand, is experiencing the worst drought in the last 40 years. Particularly affected are Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia: the drought has caused the displacement of 1.2 million people in Somalia and 512,000 in Ethiopia. Many Sahel countries also suffered severe flooding, including Nigeria, Niger, Chad and South Sudan. Agriculture, food security, water, disaster risk reduction and health are among the top priorities for climate change adaptation on the continent: $2.8 trillion will be needed between 2020 and 2030 to implement the African Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Heat waves, extreme rainfall, floods, tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts have a devastating impact on African societies and countries, and more and more people are exposed to increasing risks. Petteri Taalas, secretary general of the WMO, quoted in the report, claims that there is also a problem of obtaining data, which makes it difficult to study and respond effectively to extreme events: “Unfortunately, early warning systems are not sufficient. We are determined to fill this gap and ensure that early warnings, which can save lives, reach everyone.” [Redazione InfoAfrica]

