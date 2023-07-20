Africa: cooperation, the Italians pay the price of lack of information on foreign countries

Italians know little about the issues of cooperation and have ambivalent attitudes towards aid. These are just two of the conclusions reached by a research on the perception of development cooperation conducted by Pierangelo Isernia, professor of political science at the University of Siena, in collaboration with the Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI) and the Laboratory for Political and Social Analysis (Laps). Isernia presented this survey on Monday at the Rome office of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics) during a seminar, which can also be used online, with the aim of better understanding what Italians think of Italy’s public development aid (ODA) policies which are aimed in particular at Africa, but also at Latin America, the Middle East and other developing areas.

Introducing the conference, Emilio Ciarlo, the agency’s head of external relations and communications, underlined how Italy suffers from a lack of information on cooperation and foreign affairs, a fact which can also be seen in the annual report Illuminare le suburbi. “Italian cooperation is instead an integral and qualifying part of our country’s foreign policy. Not just help, but investment and a response to global challenges,” he recalled.

The Isernia conference, also starting from other data and surveys, outlined an overview of development aid after the Second World War and its relationship with public opinion and the political elites. Italy, which currently invests 0.28% of gross national income in APS, has always been below the average investment of other large European countries such as Great Britain, Germany and France, only approaching in the mid-1980s in conjunction with law 49 and the campaign against hunger in the world, the professor from Siena pointed out.

From the survey, conducted online in September 2022 on a voluntary sample of 3,000 people, it emerges, among other things, that interest in these topics is limited. Italians today rarely know how much their country spends on cooperation, but in principle they are not against investing more, at most they say they are uncertain. However, they would be more willing to invest money in cooperation than in defense spending. The perception of corruption in the beneficiary countries as an obstacle to development is very high, in addition to wars and policies that do not value aid. The final part of the survey therefore provided a profile of Italians willing to help partner countries: educated, informed, left-wing and basically practicing Catholics.

In the light of these data, in his conclusions Isernia stated that he believes today “it is difficult to propose cooperation as a unique and attractive product in the face of a public opinion distracted and bewildered by many other problems, due to the many types of aid and the different contexts in which it operates”. Furthermore, “the risk is that any communication campaign ends up targeting those who are already in favour,” he continued. According to Isernia, in fact, it is politics that has to change its discourse first. “For her part, then, the academic can contribute more studies to go beyond the surface and think about what Italians think about these issues,” he concluded. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

