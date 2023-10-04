Africa: cryptoeconomics to the rescue of inflation

Despite sub-Saharan Africa’s low share of cryptocurrency transactions on a global scale, some countries in the region are well positioned in the global adoption index of digital currencies, which are also increasingly used as a shield against inflation. According to a study published in September by Chainalysis, a company specializing in blockchain data analysis cited by Agence Ecofin, cryptocurrency transactions reached $117.1 billion in sub-Saharan Africa between July 2022 and June 2023.

However, this amount represents only 2.3% of cryptocurrency transactions recorded worldwide.

While it remains the smallest “crypto economy” of any region in the world, sub-Saharan Africa is home to some of the most developed markets on the planet. Virtually absent in some countries in the region, cryptocurrencies have become “an important part of the daily lives of many inhabitants in several other countries”: Nigeria went from 11th to second place in the global cryptocurrency adoption index, second only to ‘India. Three other sub-Saharan African countries also rank well in this index: Kenya (21st), Ghana (29th) and South Africa (31st).

The study reveals that the crypto landscape in Sub-Saharan Africa is characterized by a predominant retail market and massive use of centralized platforms, which monopolize over 50% of transaction volume. Bitcoin’s share of transactions in sub-Saharan Africa amounts to 9.3%, a higher rate than in all other regions of the world.

Chainalysis explains this dominance of the cryptocurrency queen with the fact that African users “turn to what is called digital gold to find another store of value” in a context of skyrocketing inflation. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read our focus dedicated to the opportunities related to the development of the digital economy in Africa:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

