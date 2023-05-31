Africa day, geopolitical movements in Somalia and DR Congo

May 25 was celebrated Africa day, which this year also coincided with the 60th anniversary of the founding of the African Union. Africa24Tv tells the story of the celebrations on the continent: the president of the Comoros and president of the African Union in office Azali Assoumali announced on this occasion the will to make the AU a full member of the G20to “allow the voice of Africa to resound throughout the world“.

The president of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, instead placed the emphasis in his speech on the factors of fragility for the continent: the traditional reasons, such as the burden of public debt and the collapse in the price of raw materials“the consequences of the intensification of the hegemonic struggle between the great powers” have been added, which risk “transform Africa into a geostrategic battlefield”. A threat to which he proposes to respond by “making the new spirit of Pan-Africanism concrete”.

Foreign Minister Tajani made a statement on the occasion of Africa day, underlining the government’s commitment to the so-called “Piano Mattei” to “support strategic sectors for Italysuch as agro-industry, energy transition, job creation, protection of cultural heritage and identity, while underlining the importance of respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms”.

The Russian intervention in Somalia, the president of the DR Congo in China

Last Friday the radical Islamist group al-Shabaab has attacked a base of Ugandan soldiers part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). Neither the Atmis nor the Ugandan army spokesman confirmed the presence of casualties, according to Africanews. The military commander of the Somali army told AFP that the terrorists, after attacking the Bulo Marer base with a vehicle containing explosives, were forced to retreat after a firefight.

During the state visit of Somali Foreign Minister Abshir Omar Jama to Moscow, his Russian counterpart Sergej Lavrov has promised military support to the Somali army to “support its fight against terrorism”, as reported by Africanews. An offer that strengthens the Russian military presence on the continent, which already operates, through the Wagner group, in the Central African Republic, Mali, Mozambique and Libya.

Africanews also tells about the first trip of the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, to China. Tshisekedi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping announced that they have upgraded “the bilateral relationship of a win-win strategic cooperation partnership to a comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership”. Beijing is already one of the main foreign investors in DR Congo, where the Asian power dominates above all in the profitable sector mining industry.

Inflation in Africa, rare earths

According to a note from the African Development Bank, reported by Africa24Tv, average consumer price inflation in Africa is expected to drop from 14.2% in 2022 to 15.1% in 2023, before declining to 9.5% in 2024. The projected increase in 2023 reflects structural weaknesses in most African countries. However, in 2024, the inflation rate of countries that are targeting inflation is expected to reach 7.9%, compared to 13.6% of countries that are not targeting inflation.

Finally, in the paper magazine Nigrizia, the column “L’aria che tira” dedicates an in-depth look to the theme of terre rare: in the eastern and southern area of ​​the continent there are many deposits that abound in these materials; the problem, however, remains thehigh cost of separation plants.