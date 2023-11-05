Home » Africa: diasporas in Italy, best tool for strengthening relationships
The African diasporas in Italy are calling for greater involvement from the Italian government in the drafting of the Mattei Plan for Africa and the Mediterranean.

“The diasporas could be involved in the implementation of the Plan through the valorisation of the commitment of the diaspora associations for the development of the countries of origin with the strengthening of their capacities to allow their ideas and projects to be realized in Italy and in the countries of origin , the creation of regulated and guaranteed financial instruments to support family savings and investments with possible binational use”.

We read in an open letter from Cleophas Adrien Dioma, president of the Le Réseau Association and coordinator of the Migration and Development working group of the National Council for Development Cooperation, to Sole24Ore, a letter in which he hopes for greater involvement of diasporas and new generations, who “have always played a fundamental role not only in promoting integration paths into the host society but also by creating spaces in which they can find information and build relationships”.

According to Dioma, who cites recent economic data, “diasporas are the main actor of international solidarity, before development agencies and other bodies recognized in the development assistance system” and for this reason “it would be a mistake to ignore the so-called social remittances which include cultural skills, training, ideas and professional experiences/skills acquired in the country of origin and strengthened in the country of destination which can be reinvested for the development of the country of origin”.

In particular, Dioma underlines the role of diaspora entrepreneurs, in fact “true ambassadors of Made in Italy” in the world, but also of the “children of migrants”, new generations who “have linguistic, cultural and professional skills ranging from specific training in economics, cooperation, planning, communication and marketing or other profiles highly requested in the field of international cooperation and partnerships”.

In addition to the fiscal contribution of this segment of the population, part of which is destined for international aid programs, including the Mattei Plan, the richness of the cultural and social heritage of the diasporas according to Dioma is central to Italian international development. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

