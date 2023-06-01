Africa: digital cross-border payment infrastructure launched

A joint venture to develop an integrated payment platform for Africa has been launched by South Africa’s MultiChoice Group, Rapyd and General Catalyst.

The joint venture, which will operate under the umbrella of a new company called Moment, offers African businesses an expanded payment infrastructure, enabling them to collect and make payments more easily, quickly and conveniently. According to a company release, Moment will also provide additional options for consumers to help them spend and save money more wisely. The goal is to transform payment systems in Africa by making digital payments more accessible and reliable for domestic, cross-border and global payments.

“Africa represents one of the most attractive investment opportunities for global investors. Over the next 20 years, most of the world‘s population growth will occur in Africa, along with increasing urbanization. African consumers and businesses will not only do business online, they will be the workforce of the world over the next 20 years,” said Adam Valkin, chief executive officer of General Catalyst Partners.

The long-term plan is to provide the necessary infrastructure for pan-African payments for the 44 million small businesses operating on the continent. It’s also about turning 90% of retail transactions that currently take place in cash into digital payments. Moment aims to make digital transactions more accessible to the 350 million consumers who have little or no bank accounts or access to banking services. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our Zoom on the commercial and financial integration of the continent: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/golfo-chiama-africa