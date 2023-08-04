Africa: do not give in to conditional aid policies, a post-conference warning from Rome

The one published by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) of South Africa, one of the main think tanks on the African continent, on the recent first international conference on development and migration held in Rome at the end of July, is a severe comment.

Signed by two of the Center’s leading researchers, Aimée-Noël Mbiyozo (senior research consultant on migration) and Ottilia Anna Maunganidze (head of special projects at ISS Pretoria), the comment intends to address mainly African rulers, inviting them not to “give in” to policies of “conditional aid”.

But in the comment also stand out the critical notes on Europe’s abandonment of regular migration policies from Africa, on the conditionality of economic aid, and on the “externalisation of European borders”.

“When leaders met in Rome, 113,543 migrants had arrived in Europe by sea or land since the beginning of 2023, a significant increase from 2022. Nearly 75% of these arrived in Italy. The four main themes of the conference were criminal organizations involved in trafficking, migration management, refugee support and development support in countries of origin. But most of the emphasis was on irregular migration and controlling migration (particularly from Africa to Europe). This despite the fact that the majority of migrants in Europe come from Europe and Asia, not from Africa” reads the text.

The ISS recalls that the conference followed the signing of the memorandum of understanding of 16 July between the European Union (EU) and Tunisia, negotiated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, by the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, by Meloni and by the Tunisian president Kais Saied. An agreement that provides for a loan of at least 700 million euros “to a nearly bankrupt Tunisia”.

Of this funding, €150 million is for budget support and €105 million is for “migration management” to be paid directly to the Tunisian treasury. “It is unlikely – writes the African study center – that it will reach 12 million Tunisians. This move raised more than one eyebrow given the country’s (Tunisia, ed) intransigent stance on migration, including the president’s xenophobic statements”.

For years, the Institute for Security Studies and other organizations have warned against “blurring border externalization” by managing migration in ways that rely primarily on security controls. “Leveraging development finance in exchange for cooperation on migration has proved disastrous for Africa. These include support for the Libyan militia and the cancellation of local economies in Niger without providing alternatives”, writes the ISS.

The article then underlines the importance, for Europe, of re-establishing regular channels of migration from Africa. “Before 2015 – writes the ISS – when boat migration to Europe increased, Europe’s migratory approaches included plans to expand the ways of obtaining visas and preserve humanitarian pathways for migrants seeking protection. . These measures, combined with effective enforcement, open up smooth and safe routes and reduce irregular migration. However, these proposals have mostly disappeared or have been associated with securitized approaches.

The study center then highlights how the factors driving migration are not diminishing in Africa and range from conflicts to political violence to climate change. “However – we read – Africans have fewer regular routes since strict immigration laws limit access to legal processes”.

According to the ISS, “framing migration as a threat and prioritizing restrictions at all costs is counterproductive and worsens the conditions that drive people to migrate. This approach carries serious costs for democracy, security and life”.

Ironically, the researchers point out, “these strategies are not giving many benefits even to countries like Italy. In the last year, Italy has had to deal with the growing need for manpower in various sectors (above all agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and construction). It has adopted new policies to attract immigrants, but uptake is limited due to a strict quota system”.

The ISS recalls how in the meantime, the majority of African migrants, including those forced to leave their homes and seek asylum, choose the neighboring countries of the continent rather than destinations in Europe or the Middle East.

“Balancing the demands of hosting large influxes of forcibly displaced people, while reaping the benefits of migrant labor and free movement, is high on Africa’s agenda. Steps towards free movement and trade at regional and continental levels are part of this broader agenda. Despite the allure of conditional “investments”, African leaders must continue on this path”, reads the conclusion of the comment by the Institute for African Security Studies. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

