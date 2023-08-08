Africa: economy under pressure with inflation and lower oil production

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region’s growth prospects in 2023 are likely to suffer a significant decline due to a potential global economic slowdown affecting exports. Reduced oil production, high inflation, tighter monetary policies, rising borrowing costs and rising debt service costs continue to put pressure on the region’s finances.

This is supported by the latest report “Global Risk Report Quarterly Update – Q1 2023” by GlobalData, a consultancy and data analysis company, based in London, specifying that in the context that emerged, the region’s risk score increased from 54.3 on 100 in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 54.4 in the first quarter of 2023.

GlobalData, which evaluated 56 countries in the MEA region, highlights that two countries in the zone categorized as very low risk, four low risk countries, 11 countries with manageable risk, 19 high risk countries and 20 countries in the low risk zone were identified. very high risk.

“Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations recorded robust growth of 6.3% in 2022, which is expected to slow to 2.3% in 2023 mainly due to oil production cuts. However, the non-oil sector will continue to support growth thanks to the good expected performance in tourism and construction,” said Ramnivas Mundada, Director of Economic and Enterprise Research at GlobalData.

“Economic growth in Africa – he added – is expected to slow from 3.5% in 2022 to 2.9% in 2023, with a significant slowdown expected in South Africa (0.2% in 2023 compared to 2.1% in 2022) , Nigeria (2.8% vs 3.1%), Algeria (2.8% vs 3.1%) and Egypt (4.1% vs 6.6%). The region faces various challenges, including a food crisis, high price levels, rising debt service costs due to higher interest rates and lower levels of investment. These factors pose significant risks to Africa’s economic prospects.”

Angola, Liberia, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, Libya, Burundi, Mozambique, Syria and Yemen feature in the list of 15 highest-risk nations in the GCRI Q1 2023 update.

Other areas at risk include the Horn of Africa, which is currently facing a severe humanitarian crisis and widespread food insecurity caused by conflict, economic shocks and consecutive poor rainy seasons. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

