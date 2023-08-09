Africa: Emirates fourth investor on the continent

The UAE has joined global superpowers scrambling to gain commercial influence in Africa, targeting a 1.2 billion-person market share of the continent for its products. This is indicated by the latest report by property consultancy Knight Frank, stating that the UAE is the leading source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for Africa among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and remains focus on the continent’s high-growth sectors such as infrastructure, energy, transportation, logistics and technology. Abu Dhabi’s rise in the African market means increased competition with the US, India, Russia and China all vying to increase each other’s influence on the continent.

Over the past decade, the UAE has emerged as the fourth-largest investor globally in Africa, after China, Europe and the United States, according to White&Case, a New York-based global law firm serving businesses, governments and institutions financial.

The law firm notes that FDI flows from GCC states (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates) to Africa between 2012 and 2022 stood at $101.9 billion across 628 projects, while those from Africa to the GCC states stood at $3 billion across 141 projects. In the specific case of the UAE, FDI flows to Africa stood at $59.4 billion in the same period, followed by Saudi Arabia ($25.6 billion), Qatar ($7.2 billion) , Kuwait ($5 billion) and Bahrain ($4.2 billion). “Saudi Arabia has likewise made significant investments in energy and mining projects in Africa,” noted the Knight Frank report entitled “Africa Horizons: The continent’s unique guide to real estate investment trends and opportunities (2023/ 2024)”. Furthermore, in 2021 alone, the UAE invested $5.6 billion in 71 projects across the continent, the most significant of which is The Agtech Park in Egypt.

The top five destination countries for FDI inflows from the GCC to Africa between 2012 and 2022 are Egypt ($69.8 billion), Morocco ($4.6 billion), Algeria (3 billion), Nigeria (2.6 billion) and South Africa (2.3 billion). The top five sectors of FDI inflows include construction ($36.2 billion), environmental technology ($31.7 billion), energy ($10.1 billion), transportation and warehousing ($6.6 billion), and agribusiness (3. 2 billion). Gulf investors also look to other sectors such as seaports, telecommunications, airlines and airports. Dubai-based logistics giant DP World, a major player in global supply chain solutions, has invested more than $1.8 billion in Africa over the past 10 years and plans to invest another $3 billion in the coming years. DP World operates seaports in Angola, Djibouti, Egypt, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal and Somaliland. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

