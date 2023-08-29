Home » Africa: energy tops best-funded start-ups on the continent
According to a report published by digital economy consultancy TechCabal Insights, African start-ups active in the energy sector were the best-funded technology companies on the continent in the second quarter of 2023.

Entitled The state of tech in Africa: A Q2 2023 report, the report reveals that startups specializing in developing energy solutions in Africa raised $486.9 million between April 1 and June 30, or 53% of the total fundraising by all start-ups on the continent in the same period.

The securitization of a $130 million loan by Sun King, a Kenyan start-up specializing in the development of off-grid solar kits, is among the key deals that have allowed energy start-ups to siphon off for the first time the rank of from the best-funded start-ups on the continent to those specializing in financial technologies (fintech). The latter occupy the second step of the podium with loans amounting to 244.9 million dollars mobilized in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 594.4 million in the previous quarter. This is followed by startups operating in the sectors of transport and logistics (58.2 million dollars), agriculture and food (47.9 million dollars), healthcare (37.5 million dollars), deeptech (17.6 million) and e-commerce (8.7 million). [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

