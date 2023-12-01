Africa: enormous potential for the animation industry

In Africa, the animation market will generate a turnover of 13.3 billion dollars by 2023. This is what emerges from a study by Imarc Group, a company specialized in the study of various markets. According to the report “Africa Animation Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, African animation will generate $17.8 billion by 2032.

The paper reports that the growth of the animation industry is due to the extension of its use beyond entertainment, particularly through various applications in education and advertising. According to Imarc Group, the market’s growth will also be driven by the wealth of African talent in the sector.

In particular, the sector could benefit from the momentum generated by Africa’s creative industries in recent years. To reach its full potential, access to high-quality training for young people interested in animation will be an important factor. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read the Africa e Affari Zoom on the potential of the gaming market in Africa:

Share this: Facebook

X

