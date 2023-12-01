Home » Africa: enormous potential for the animation industry
Business

Africa: enormous potential for the animation industry

by admin

In Africa, the animation market will generate a turnover of 13.3 billion dollars by 2023. This is what emerges from a study by Imarc Group, a company specialized in the study of various markets. According to the report “Africa Animation Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, African animation will generate $17.8 billion by 2032.

The paper reports that the growth of the animation industry is due to the extension of its use beyond entertainment, particularly through various applications in education and advertising. According to Imarc Group, the market’s growth will also be driven by the wealth of African talent in the sector.

In particular, the sector could benefit from the momentum generated by Africa’s creative industries in recent years. To reach its full potential, access to high-quality training for young people interested in animation will be an important factor. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read the Africa e Affari Zoom on the potential of the gaming market in Africa:

See also  Years of delay: When cars will drive autonomously through Germany

You may also like

Maria Caterina Marinaro is the new Chief Marketing...

Claude 3’s “self-awareness” incident explodes!Musk can’t sit still,...

Experts say artists need to produce Tiktoks now...

Piazza Affari at +0.16% post ECB, Tim collapses...

Raiffeisen increases profits thanks to strong interest business...

Pantera Capital Announces Plan to Acquire $250 Million...

Lufthansa closes 2023 with net profits of 1.7...

Early contract extension for CEO Daniel Grieder

Italy has few children, but in companies parental...

Co-founder of OpenAI: The Musk-Altman feud is “unnecessary”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy