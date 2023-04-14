The first Russian-Africa forum on information and communication technologies (ICT) is held until this evening in Moscow. The event precedes the second Russia-Africa Economic Summit and Forum, which will be held from 26 to 29 July in St. Petersburg.

“Russia-Africa: digital technologies as an engine of state development and international cooperation” is the theme of today’s forum.

Experts will discuss current projects and key trends in digital transformation, as well as prospects for Russian-African cooperation in information and communication technologies. The program includes a plenary session and four thematic sessions dedicated to the digitization of public administration, economy, education and health. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

