After the information sessions of the past 14 and 15 March, Africa Business Lab, the ICE Agency’s training program aimed at Italian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) interested in the opportunities offered by the markets of the African continent, gets underway with a training in the agri-food sector which will be divided into three virtual sessions from 22 to 24 March with the interventions of professionals who will address the key issues for operating in the various African contexts. As evidence of the success of the program proposed since 2020 by the Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies in collaboration with Sace and Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo and now in its third edition, this second stage of the program has also aroused interest among Italian companies, accounting for just under 200 members.

Following the training phase, a merit ranking will be drawn up by the experts of the Faculty Ice, the first eight companies of which will benefit from an eight-hour individual coaching session, to be provided between May and July 2023, to define a strategy for entry into one of the target markets.

With Africa Business Lab, the Ice Agency intends to encourage Italian companies to look at Africa as the market of the near future, a market that deserves in particular more attention from small and medium-sized enterprises which, due to company size, technological leadership and know-how, can play an important role in some key sectors for Made in Italy. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

