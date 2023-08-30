Home » Africa: Global Gateway, studying the production of clean fuel for aviation in 11 countries
Business

Africa: Global Gateway, studying the production of clean fuel for aviation in 11 countries

by admin

The European Union (EU) is exploring Africa to support clean fuel projects under its Global Gateway infrastructure fund. An EU official said this, ahead of an expected boom in demand for environmentally sustainable air travel.

“As part of the Global Gateway, the Commission is currently examining possible co-financing mechanisms and guarantee instruments”, said Stefan de Keersmaecker, spokesman for the European Commission, specifying that “the production of Saf (alternative fuels with low carbon for the aeronautical industry, ed) in the African continent has great potential.”

The EU will launch a €4 million capacity-building project by 31 December to support feasibility studies and SAF certification in 11 African countries and India. After the feasibility studies, selected projects could draw funds from the Global Gateway, said De Keersmaecker.

The aviation industry contributes more than 2% of global energy-related emissions. Annual global demand for Saf is projected to total 450 billion liters by 2050, according to the International Air Transport Association. Companies including Italy’s Eni, South Africa’s Sasol, Germany’s Linde and Denmark’s Topsoe are pursuing investments in African Saf and biofuels. According to Frankline Omondi, environmental manager at the African Civil Aviation Commission, the body wants SAF production to be launched in at least two African countries within a few years, with the potential for a third. South Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia are likely candidates, she added.

The EU has pledged to allocate half of its 300 billion euro infrastructure plan to Africa, considered an alternative to China‘s Belt and Road initiative. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

See also  Is German industry migrating to the USA? | Economy | DW

© breaking latest news

Read the Africa and Business Zoom on the opportunities in Africa related to the Global Gateway Europe package:

You may also like

Ministry of Finance Takes Action to Prevent New...

Linde is suing the former CEO of subsidiary...

Stefano Bisi, the Manifesto of the XX September...

Lease an e-car for less than 200 euros:...

Petrol bonus 2023: how it works, requirements and...

China Galaxy Securities Research Report Highlights Stable Sales...

After the merger with Credit Suisse – who...

Did the Fed Make the Last Interest Rate...

Fashion Puyuan Pavilion Unveiled at PH Value China...

6 tips for more returns with solar energy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy