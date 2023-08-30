Africa: Global Gateway, studying the production of clean fuel for aviation in 11 countries

The European Union (EU) is exploring Africa to support clean fuel projects under its Global Gateway infrastructure fund. An EU official said this, ahead of an expected boom in demand for environmentally sustainable air travel.

“As part of the Global Gateway, the Commission is currently examining possible co-financing mechanisms and guarantee instruments”, said Stefan de Keersmaecker, spokesman for the European Commission, specifying that “the production of Saf (alternative fuels with low carbon for the aeronautical industry, ed) in the African continent has great potential.”

The EU will launch a €4 million capacity-building project by 31 December to support feasibility studies and SAF certification in 11 African countries and India. After the feasibility studies, selected projects could draw funds from the Global Gateway, said De Keersmaecker.

The aviation industry contributes more than 2% of global energy-related emissions. Annual global demand for Saf is projected to total 450 billion liters by 2050, according to the International Air Transport Association. Companies including Italy’s Eni, South Africa’s Sasol, Germany’s Linde and Denmark’s Topsoe are pursuing investments in African Saf and biofuels. According to Frankline Omondi, environmental manager at the African Civil Aviation Commission, the body wants SAF production to be launched in at least two African countries within a few years, with the potential for a third. South Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia are likely candidates, she added.

The EU has pledged to allocate half of its 300 billion euro infrastructure plan to Africa, considered an alternative to China‘s Belt and Road initiative. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read the Africa and Business Zoom on the opportunities in Africa related to the Global Gateway Europe package:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

