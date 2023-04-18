Africa: global rating agencies make the continent lose funding opportunities

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has indicated that the current rating methods of the main rating agencies have cost Africa numerous funding opportunities, worth 74 billion dollars. According to the UNDP, the approaches of S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s and Fitch to assess the quality of African issuers are not always appropriate. This is learned from a press release.

The estimates of the losses made by the UNDP represent double the official development assistance granted by the countries of the Development Assistance Committee (DAC): the loss of opportunity observed could also have been used to vaccinate 70% of Africans and meet 80% of Africa’s infrastructure financing needs.

According to Undp, ​​the assessments of these rating agencies are very often based on algorithms prepared according to a specific approach to the macroeconomics and do not take into account more concrete and specific realities: the report also underlines that the analysts of the rating agencies may lack precision, producing risk analyzes that take into account the common view of investors without assessing the African reality in detail. Several African countries also do not contribute to improving this situation: in some of these, particularly in French-speaking Africa, statistical data is difficult to obtain or often arrives very late, which can lead to erroneous estimates.

Undp claims to have experimented with another approach to analyzing African economic realities, which could make it possible to change investors’ perception of the region.

Of the 32 countries rated in 2023 by the major rating agencies, 30 of these ratings are considered speculative, including those on countries such as Senegal and Ivory Coast, which however are presented by Fitch Ratings as the continent’s growth engines for 2023, with respective increases in added value estimated at 8.1% and 7%. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

