Twenty-four African countries have been invited to London for a UK-Africa investment summit to be held on 23 and 24 April. The event, announced by the British government, aims to promote trade and investment. Political leaders and protagonists of the business world are expected. This is the second summit of its kind, after the first…

The post Africa: Britain calls on almost half of the continent to step up economic cooperation

