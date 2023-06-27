Africa: green hydrogen as a lever for the sustainable development of the continent

North Africa could raise $110 billion in revenue by 2050 from the export of green hydrogen, global consumption of which is projected to increase more than six-fold over the next three decades. This was revealed by a report published by Deloitte and entitled “Green Hydrogen: Energizing the Path to Global Green Hydrogen”. The report specifies that by 2050 four regions of the world are expected together to account for about 45% of the production and 90% of international trade of this low-emission fuel and North Africa tops the list with the greatest export potential (44 million tons), followed by North America (24 million tons), Australia (16 million) and the Middle East (13 million).

South America and sub-Saharan Africa will also be able to actively participate in the international trade of low-carbon hydrogen, with around 10% of the volumes traded by 2050.

Returning to North Africa, this region is ideally placed to meet Europe’s growing demand for green hydrogen, building on existing bilateral energy relationships, outstanding solar conditions, existing export infrastructure including port terminals and new pipeline connection, which are expected to have a transport capacity of 12 million tons starting in 2035.

The international trade in clean hydrogen is projected to generate more than $280 billion in export revenue in 2050. The largest share of this revenue will be captured by North Africa ($110 billion), North America (63 billion), Australia ( 39 billion) and the Middle East (20 billion). Free and diversified trade can improve energy security and accelerate economic development in emerging and developing countries, and clean hydrogen export revenues can help existing fossil fuel exporters offset declining revenues from oil, natural gas and coal.

On imports, Japan and South Korea, faced with renewable resources and limited land availability, are expected to rely heavily on international trade and import 90% of their needs between 2030 and 2030. 2050. Europe, China and India can produce significant quantities of green hydrogen, but are also likely to depend on imports. The report also reports that global hydrogen consumption will need to increase more than six-fold over the next three decades to reach the net-zero emissions goal set by the Paris climate agreement. This represents an output of around 170 million tonnes per year in 2030 and nearly 600 million tonnes per year in 2050. However, already announced green hydrogen production projects will only be able to meet a quarter of projected demand in 2030: around 44 million tons.

Deloitte also estimates the investment needed to reach an annual production capacity of 600 million tons of clean hydrogen in 2050 at more than $9 trillion, including $3.1 trillion in developing economies. These figures may sound impressive, but average annual investment during this period is less than the $417 billion for oil and gas field development in 2022. The largest investments will need to be made in China ($2 trillion), Europe (1,200 billion), in North America (1,000 billion dollars). Important funding will also have to be mobilized in developing and emerging countries, of which approximately 900 billion dollars in North Africa, 400 billion in South America and 300 billion in sub-Saharan Africa.

The widespread availability and lower production costs of the renewable energy produced will help ensure that green hydrogen can be produced in virtually all regions of the world, with a cost advantage for developing economies. Low-carbon hydrogen production is expected to be four times cheaper in North Africa than in Europe, particularly due to the significant solar potential of this region of the African continent. The report points out, in this context, that the cost of producing clean hydrogen could fall to $1.1 per kilo in 2050 in North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Mexico, China, Australia and Indonesia, thus offering a great opportunity to sustainable development in these regions. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the continent’s energy potential globally:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

