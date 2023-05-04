Home » Africa: IMF, global tensions put the continent’s economies at permanent risk
Sub-Saharan Africa could be the hardest-hit region in the world if nations split into two isolated trading blocs, one built around China and the other around the United States and the European Union. This is an estimate contained in an analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), published on 1 May.

“If geopolitical tensions escalate, countries in sub-Saharan Africa could face higher import prices or even lose access to their key export markets: about half the value of the region’s trade with the rest of the world could be affected.” The IMF estimates that countries in the region could experience a permanent decline of up to 4% of real gross domestic product.

Losses could be exacerbated if capital flows between trading blocs halt due to geopolitical tensions, in which case the region could lose around $10 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and official assistance to the development, about 0.5% of GDP per year. Long-term declining FDI could also hamper technology transfers.

For the countries of the continent seeking to restructure their debt, the accentuation of the “geoeconomic fragmentation” could instead aggravate the problems of coordination between their creditors.

In this context, the Fund recommends that sub-Saharan African countries strengthen their resilience to shocks by intensifying the ongoing regional trade integration within the African Free Trade Area, which will involve tariff reductions and the absence of tariff barriers to trade, improving the efficiency of customs, exploiting dematerialisation and bridging infrastructure gaps. Deepening domestic financial markets can also broaden funding sources and reduce the volatility associated with overreliance on foreign capital inflows.

The Fund also emphasizes that countries in the region can seek to identify and develop sectors that could benefit from the reorientation of trade and FDI. Commodity-exporting countries in the region could, for example, displace Russia for much of its market share in Europe in the energy field. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

Read our focus on the new global geopolitical challenges that put Africa at the centre: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/geopolitica-africana

