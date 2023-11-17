Africa: in May Codeway wants to encourage the profit world to contribute to global challenges

The next edition of Codeway, the Fiera Roma expo designed specifically to explore the potential of the for-profit world in development, will be a place of meetings dedicated to cooperation and in particular to companies that want to operate in the field of cooperation. Wladimiro Boccali, coordinator of Codeway, underlined this at the Farnesina during the conference presenting the initiative.

Scheduled from 15 to 17 May, Codeway comes at a time when – it was underlined during the event – ​​there is a greater need than ever for cooperation and the international community to face challenges that affect the entire world.

And that the private world can make a concrete contribution was also underlined by Letizia Pizzi, general director of Confindustria Assafrica e Mediterraneo, reiterating that the concept according to which profit and non-profit can collaborate together in a win-win condition.

“The role of businesses in Italian Cooperation is not only provided for by law, but represents a great opportunity for the development of our economy”. The Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli stated, underlining the central role that cooperation occupies in Italian foreign policy and Italy’s closeness to the African continent and added how businesses “represent a further element of our diplomacy”.

In a world where there is a greater need than ever before for a stronger international community, the Mattei Plan developed by the Italian government and aimed at cooperation with Africa represents a concrete act and a model for Europe too, instead it has stated the president of the Lazio region Francesco Rocca.

“The involvement of the private sector under a single direction can produce results. It was necessary to change the paradigm, break away from traditional patterns and frame our action according to a multi-sectoral logic”, said Rocca, commenting on the Mattei Plan and also recalling his direct experience in developing countries during the years spent at the Red Cross. Finally, Rocca added that in cooperation initiatives with the private sector the Lazio region can make available the skills acquired in some sectors, for example pharmaceuticals and space.

The ceiling that the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) will make available to civil society organizations (CSOs) and local authorities is equal to 180 million euros. Of these, 120 will go to CSOs and 60 to local authorities; furthermore, 85% of the resources will go to initiatives dedicated to the African continent. This is the point on the Aics tenders made by Grazia Sgarra, manager of Partnerships and Finance for the development of Aics, on the occasion of the presentation conference of Codeway (15-17 May 2024), the event organized by Fiera di Roma and dedicated to the involvement of businesses in international cooperation. “The primary objective – said Sgarra – is the socioeconomic, sustainable, innovative and inclusive growth of our communities”. The areas of the initiatives will be the following: training, employment, self-employment and startups, general and basic services, urban and sustainable development, and local food policy, food security and sustainable agriculture, environment, fight against climate change, energy. Grazia Sgarra added that the approach will be based on results, that partnerships will be favored to achieve the objectives and that the “Promoted Initiatives 2023 ET/Osc call” will be published by December 2023. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

