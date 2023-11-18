Africa: Inaet, an international network on energy transition

“Energy transition in Africa: supporting the future of the continent”. This is the title of the two-day international conference which ends today in Rome and which brought together African and Italian researchers and representatives of international organizations on the topic of energy and the transition phase towards greater sustainability. Organized by Eni and the Luiss University of Rome, the conference opened yesterday with a keynote speech by Maria Helena Semedo, deputy director general of the FAO and constitutes the inaugural act of the International Network on African Energy Transition (INAET), a network of researchers, studios and other key actors dealing with energy transition and climate change. The network intends to support the sustainable development of the African continent, respecting the priorities and approaches of all parties, underlined the promoters of the initiative.

“Having sustainable energy in a continent where 600 million people today do not have access to electricity is a key element for the development of the continent,” said Semedo, underlining at the same time the links between energy transition and climate change, agro-industry and food safety.

“The continent has the resources to achieve the set objectives – continued the FAO deputy director – and there are four points to start from: we must work on policies to attract investments; we must spread sustainable energy practices; we must mobilize resources for investments in technology and research; we need to create partnerships.”

The share of energy deriving from renewable sources must be tripled by 2030, said Francesco La Camera, general director of the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena), speaking with a video message.

“Africa – underlined La Camera – has a huge potential which, however, is not yet exploited and which places it behind the rest of the world. This disparity is no longer acceptable.”

To overcome this disparity, Irena has developed a strategy based on three pillars: the first pillar concerns the modernization of energy infrastructures and the creation of strategic mini-grids; the second, the implementation of policies to mobilize investments in the right direction; the third pillar finally concerns the strengthening of institutional and human capacities, a factor that is even more important if we consider the demographic growth of the continent and the presence of many young people.

